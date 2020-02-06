60 Pct See Little or No Improvement in Public Security in Japan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--A survey by Japan's National Police Agency showed Thursday that 61.4 pct of respondents see little or no improvement in the country's public security situation.

Only 28.9 pct said they think the country is becoming safer.

The results highlighted persistent concerns held by many members of the public about security in the country although a separate NPA survey has revealed that the number of criminal offenses recognized by police across Japan in 2019 marked a postwar low for the fifth straight year.

The online survey on the security situation, conducted in September last year, covered 10,000 people of 15 or older in the country, with respondents asked if they have ever fallen victim to crimes such as special fraud, cybercrime, stalking and domestic violence.

It was the first time for the NPA to carry out a public security survey through the internet. The aim of the survey was grasping crimes that were not covered by the criminal offense survey and learning the real crime situation in the country, according to the agency.

