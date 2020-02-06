Crimes in Japan Hit Postwar Low for 5th Straight Year

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--The number of criminal offences recognized by police in Japan in 2019 dropped 8.4 pct from the previous year to 748,623, hitting a postwar low for the fifth straight year, the National Police Agency said Thursday.

The annual number declined for 17 years in a row, according to a preliminary survey report from the agency.

The decline mainly reflected a fall in the number of cases of theft thanks to crime prevention efforts by local governments and volunteers, and the increased use of security cameras.

While special fraud cases decreased 5.6 pct to 16,836, the country saw many cases of "appointment calls," in which offenders break into the homes of their targets for robbery after making phone calls to check their asset situations, according to the survey.

The NPA also said the number of 17-year-old and younger children referred by Japanese police to child consultation centers across the country as suspected victims of abuse hit a record high of 97,842, up 21.9 pct. The number of cybercrimes on which police took action came to 9,542, the highest level and up 5.6 pct.

