Keio University OKs Plan to Transplant iPS-Based Heart Cells

Tokyo, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--A Keio University expert panel has approved a clinical research plan by a team of the Japanese university to transplant cardiac cells created from induced pluripotent stem, or iPS, cells into heart disease patients, informed sources said Thursday.

The team, including Keiichi Fukuda, professor of cardiovascular internal medicine, aims to implement the plan as early as this summer once the health ministry gives the go-ahead, the sources said.

The transplants will be carried out for three people aged between 20 and 75 suffering from dilated cardiomyopathy, a condition in which the heart's ability to pump blood is decreased.

The team's plan will involve injecting some 50 million clumps of cardiac muscle cells transformed from iPS cells provided by Kyoto University into the heart of each patient.

The team will then monitor the patients to see whether they have irregular heartbeats, whether the transplanted cells become cancerous and whether the patients' cardiac functions recover.

