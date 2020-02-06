Megmilk Recalling 76,000 Packs of Pizza Crust

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--Megmilk Snow Brand Co. <2270> has announced that it will voluntarily recall some 76,000 packages of pizza crust in Japan due to mold.

Each package contains two pizza crusts weighing 230 grams. The products to be recalled have best-before dates of between Jan. 17 and March 6.

Cracks emerged on some packages, prompting purchasers to report contamination with mold.

No health damage related to the issue has been confirmed so far, according to the Japanese food maker.

