Toyota Raises Operating Profit Estimate to 2.5 T. Yen

Tokyo, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> on Thursday revised up its consolidated operating profit forecast for the year ending next month to 2.5 trillion yen from its previous projection of 2.4 trillion yen.

The leading Japanese automaker now expects its operating profit to grow 1.3 pct from the previous year.

Toyota projects its net profit to grow 24.8 pct to 2.35 trillion yen, up from the previous estimate of 2.15 trillion yen.

The company kept intact its sales forecast at 29.5 trillion yen, down 2.4 pct.

Toyota's global vehicle sales, including sales at subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co. and Hino Motors Ltd. <7205>, in the first three quarters of fiscal 2019 came to 8.13 million units, up 1.7 pct year on year.

