Mitsubishi Heavy's SpaceJet Delivery Delayed for 6th Time

Tokyo, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. <7011> said Thursday that it has postponed the first commercial delivery of its SpaceJet small passenger aircraft for the sixth time.

The delivery will be delayed to at least fiscal 2021 from the middle of this year, the Japanese company said. It initially hoped to see the small jet, formerly called the Mitsubishi Regional Jet, go into service in 2013. The further delay is feared to push future orders for the jet down.

The sixth postponement came as the production of an additional test plane that reflects the latest design was delayed to January this year.

Mitsubishi Heavy lowered its group earnings projections for the year through March as it expects to suffer a loss of 270 billion yen from the SpaceJet project.

The company now expects to break even on an operating basis, compared with its previous estimate for a profit of 220 billion yen.

