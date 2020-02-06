T'way to Resume Flights to Kumamoto, Saga

Newsfrom Japan

Kumamoto, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--T'way Air will resume flights connecting Incheon, near Seoul, with Kumamoto and Saga, both southwestern Japan, in mid-April, officials at the South Korean budget airline said Thursday.

There will be three or four round trips per week on both routes after the resumption, the officials said.

The airline will resume flying between Kumamoto and Incheon on April 17. The exact date for the resumption of the Saga-Incheon service remains to be seen.

Flights on the two routes have been suspended since August 2019 due to strained relations between Japan and South Korea.

The impact of strained ties between the two countries is apparently waning, an official at a T'way branch in Japan said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]