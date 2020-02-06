Convenience Store Industry Urged to Review Long Work Hours

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--An expert panel of Japan's industry ministry urged the convenience store industry on Thursday to review long working hours, such as around-the-clock operations, amid severe labor shortages crippling the sector.

In a report, the panel also called on the industry to create a consultation system for franchise stores and their owners.

Although the report is not legally binding, convenience store chains will likely face the need to take specific measures based on the request from the government panel.

"I hope convenience store chains will advance their measures based on the report by flexibly adapting to changes of the times, and make a leap forward," industry minister Hiroshi Kajiyama said at the day's meeting of the panel, headed by Gakushuin University Prof. Motoshige Ito. Kajiyama also said his ministry will monitor steps taken by each convenience store operator.

The report said the industry should consider reviewing 24-hour operations adopted across the country, in line with changes in the business environment and regional demand.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]