Actress Sawajiri Gets Suspended Sentence for Drug Possession

Tokyo, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Thursday sentenced Japanese actress Erika Sawajiri to 18 months in prison, suspended for three years, for possessing synthetic drugs.

"She had a facile idea that it would be fine as long as nobody found out," judge Toshifumi Takioka said in the ruling. "She deserves a rebuke."

Sawajiri had pleaded guilty. The prosecution sought an 18-month term.

The judge said Sawajiri kept relationships with acquaintances from whom she could get illegal drugs, despite opposition from people around her.

She received LSD from a female acquaintance and other drugs from a male acquaintance, the judge said, adding, "She ignored the social evils of illegal drugs."

