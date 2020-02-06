Honda N-Box Tops Car Sales in Japan in Jan.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--Honda Motor Co.'s <7267> N-Box minivehicle ranked first in new car sales in Japan for the second straight month in January, industry data released on Thursday showed.

N-Box sales declined 1.2 pct from a year before to 18,953 units.

Minivehicles with engine displacement of up to 660 cc continued to gain popularity. Ranked second was Nissan Motor Co.'s <7201> Dayz, up from third in December, with sales of 14,266 units, followed by Suzuki Motor Corp.'s <7269> Spacia, with 12,411 units, and Daihatsu Motor Co.'s Tanto, with 12,332 units.

The compact SUV Raize, which Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> launched in November, topped the list of larger vehicles and ranked fifth overall, with sales of 10,220 units.

The data came from the Japan Automobile Dealers Association and the Japan Light Motor Vehicle and Motorcycle Association.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]