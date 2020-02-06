Driver in Fatal Tokyo Car Crash Indicted without Arrest

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office on Thursday indicted without arrest a former senior government official who caused a high-profile fatal runaway car crash in the Japanese capital last year.

Kozo Iizuka, 88, was indicted for negligent driving resulting in death and injury under the law on punishment for automobile accidents.

He was head of the now-defunct Agency of Industrial Science and Technology under the Ministry of International Trade and Industry, now the Ministry of Economy, Trade and Industry.

The prosecutors have not said whether he admitted the charges.

Iizuka claimed right after the accident that there were problems with the car, but he later referred to the possibility of having mistakenly pressed the accelerator instead of the brake, according to the Metropolitan Police Department.

