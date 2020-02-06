LDP Calls for Expanding Entry Restrictions over Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--The ruling Liberal Democratic Party on Thursday called for expanding the scope of entry restrictions on visitors to Japan from China to prevent the spread of the new coronavirus.

Japan needs to strengthen its quarantine inspections for flights from China amid the coronavirus outbreak originating in Wuhan, Hubei Province, central China, the party said in its proposals.

More Chinese areas with high risks of infection should be added to the list of regions subject to the entry restrictions, on top of Hubei, the LDP also said.

The LDP plans to submit the proposals to the government Friday.

The proposals also underlined the need to help financing of small and midsize businesses mainly in the tourism industry, hit by massive cancellations of reservations.

