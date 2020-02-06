Shipments of China-Made Nintendo Switch to Be Delayed

Newsfrom Japan

Kyoto, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--Video game maker Nintendo Co. <7974> said Thursday that it expects a delay in shipments of Nintendo Switch game consoles made in China for the Japanese market.

The spread of the new coronavirus originating in China's Wuhan is expected to affect Nintendo's Switch production in the country, the Japanese company said.

Nintendo also said the Switch Lite portable game machine and popular software titles, including "Ring Fit Adventure," will be delivered later than planned.

In addition, reservations for the special-version Switch set featuring the designs of "Atsumare Dobutsu no Mori" game characters were put off.

Nintendo originally planned to accept the reservations from Saturday. No new date has been fixed yet.

