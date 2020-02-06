Mitsubishi Heavy's SpaceJet Delivery Delayed for 6th Time

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Ltd. <7011> said Thursday that it has decided to postpone the first commercial delivery of its SpaceJet small passenger aircraft for the sixth time.

The rollout will be delayed to fiscal 2021 or later, the company said. Mitsubishi Heavy initially hoped to see the small jet, formerly called the Mitsubishi Regional Jet, go into service in 2013. The further delay is feared to push future orders for the jet down.

The sixth postponement came as the production of an additional test plane that reflects the latest design was delayed to January this year

Mitsubishi Heavy also said that it will book 496.4 billion yen in extraordinary loss related to the delay in the SpaceJet delivery.

The hardships faced by Mitsubishi Heavy represent the difficulty for Japanese companies to enter the commercial aircraft production business. Japan last developed the YS-11 small passenger plane in the 1960s as its own aircraft in a government-led project.

