Japan's Koshu Wines Promoted in London

Newsfrom Japan

London, Feb. 6 (Jiji Press)--Producers of Koshu wines, a specialty of Yamanashi Prefecture, central Japan, demonstrated the attractions of the products at an event held in London recently.

Through the event, they are hoping to make their wines better known to the world and expand exports, as the British capital is well-recognized as a hub for wines from across the globe and wine specialists.

The wines made from the Koshu white grape variety, which is native to Japan, are known for their sophisticated scent, and crisp and delicate taste, according to people in the Koshu wine industry. Having won prizes at international competitions, their reputation has been increasing year after year, they said.

At the event, held at a members-only club, wine lovers, critics, journalists and buyers enjoyed Koshu wines. One participant who tried Koshu wines for the first time commented that they have interesting tastes.

"We had a very good response," Shigekazu Misawa, head of a local producers' group promoting Koshu wine exports, said. "Koshu wines are becoming well-known year by year," he said, adding, "Improvements in their quality are being gradually recognized."

