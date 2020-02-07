Number of Coronavirus Cases on Cruise Ship in Japan Jumps to 61

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 7 (Jiji Press)--The number of confirmed infection cases of the new coronavirus on a cruise ship quarantined off Japan has jumped by 41 to 61, the health ministry said Friday.

Of the 61, 28 are Japanese nationals, according to the ministry. The total excludes a Hong Kong man who tested positive for the virus originating in China after recently disembarking from the Diamond Princess cruise ship.

The ministry has completed virus checks on samples collected from 273 people on the ship, including those with fever or other symptoms.

Among the 10 people who left the ship for treatment after being confirmed to be infected with the virus on Wednesday, one with a chronic disease is in serious condition, according to the ministry.

The newly confirmed 41 patients are all passengers of the ship, the ministry said, adding that none of them are in serious condition.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]