Japan Misses 1-T.-Yen Target for Farm Exports in 2019

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan's exports of agricultural, forestry and fisheries goods and food products in 2019 fell shy of the government's target figure of one trillion yen, the agriculture ministry said Friday.

Such exports totaled 912.1 billion yen, up 0.6 pct from the previous year. Despite marking a record high for the seventh consecutive year, Japanese exports failed to reach the trillion-yen target due to downturns in exports to South Korea and Hong Kong.

South Korean boycotts of Japanese products amid heightened tensions between Tokyo and Seoul pushed down exports by 21.0 pct to 50.1 billion yen. Exports of beer and candies took the biggest hit.

Japanese exports to Hong Kong, the main importer of Japanese products, fell 3.7 pct to 203.7 billion yen. Large-scale prodemocracy protests in the region led to falls in the numbers of tourists and buyers, resulting in sluggish exports of pearls and sea cucumbers.

Exports to China and the United States rose 14.9 pct to 153.7 billion yen and 5.2 pct to 123.8 billion yen, respectively, riding on the back of strong whiskey and Japanese sake shipments.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]