Yamada Denki Opens Stores Combining Home Electronics, Furniture

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 7 (Jiji Press)--Yamada Denki Co. <9831> opened on Friday four new urban-style stores in Tokyo and the western Japan prefecture of Osaka that break down the barriers between electronics retail stores and luxury furniture stores.

The four stores feature display areas that combine home electrical appliances sold by Yamada Denki and high-end furniture from furniture retailer Otsuka Kagu Ltd.'s <8186>.

Tsuneo Mishima, president of the Japanese electronics retailer, stressed that the two companies will be able to jointly develop products of value at a reasonable price point for customers.

"We'd like to create a new (image) by changing the (already existing) brand images (of Yamada Denki and Otsuka Kagu)," Otsuka Kagu President Kumiko Otsuka said.

Yamada Denki hopes to offer services covering all parts of people's lives, including home electronics, furniture, renovation work, real estate and insurance and financial services, not only at the new stores but also at other stores across Japan.

