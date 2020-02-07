Japan Targets 20 Gold Medals at Tokyo Paralympics

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 7 (Jiji Press)--Japan has set a target of winning 20 gold medals in the Tokyo Paralympics this summer, the Japanese Paralympic Committee said Friday, 200 days until the start of the quadrennial event.

In the previous 2016 Rio de Janeiro Summer Paralympics, the JPC targeted 10 gold medals for Japanese athletes but ended up failing to win any. It was the first time ever for Japan to win no gold at a Summer Paralympic Games.

This time, however, the JPC believes that it is possible to achieve the target of 20 golds, based on the performances of potential Japanese Paralympians in recent international competitions, the JPC said.

"While knowing that we have set a very high target, we think that it's not impossible to reach it," JPC President Junichi Kawai, also leader of the Japanese team at the Tokyo Paralympics, told a press conference.

Kawai said he hopes that the total number of medals for Japan at the games will exceed the record high of 52, won at the 2004 Athens Paralympics.

