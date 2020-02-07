Nippon Steel to Close Kure Works in 2023

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 7 (Jiji Press)--Nippon Steel Corp. <5401> said Friday it will shut down subsidiary Nippon Steel Nisshin Co.'s Kure Works in Hiroshima Prefecture, western Japan, by the end of September 2023.

As part of measures to streamline operations, the company is set to idle a total of four blast furnaces at Kure and other steelworks.

Nippon Steel is braced for a record consolidated net loss of 440 billion yen in the current year ending in March because it will book some 400 billion yen in impairment losses on production facilities.

The Japanese steel market is shrinking, while global competition has intensified due to the rise of Chinese steelmakers.

Nippon Steel aims to speed up moves to improve its earnings profile by drastically consolidating production facilities.

