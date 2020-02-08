4th Evacuation Flight Returns to Japan from Wuhan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 7 (Jiji Press)--The fourth charter plane sent to Wuhan, China, by the Japanese government returned to Tokyo on Friday morning, evacuating Japanese nationals and others from the Hubei Province capital at the center of the ongoing coronavirus crisis.

The flight carrying 198 people, including Chinese members of Japanese nationals' families, arrived at Tokyo International Airport at Haneda. The plane was sent to Wuhan on Thursday night.

Of the returnees, those who display no symptoms of pneumonia from the new strain of coronavirus were sent to the National Tax College in Wako, Saitama Prefecture, north of Tokyo, to stay there while their health conditions will be monitored.

According to the government, 12 returnees, including nine Japanese, felt sick and were hospitalized in Tokyo.

"With the four charter flights, we believe we could bring back almost all Japanese nationals hoping to return home from Hubei," Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press conference on Friday. In Hubei, there are now only several people wishing to return home, while dozens of people in the province have said they do not hope to return to Japan, the top government spokesman said.

