S. Koreans Least Trusting of Japan among 6 Nations: Survey

Tokyo, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--The proportion of people trusting of Japan is lowest in South Korea among six countries covered by a Japanese think tank survey released on Saturday.

According to the survey conducted by the Japan Press Research Institute in November-December last year, 13.0 pct of South Korean respondents said they trust Japan, down 5.1 percentage points from the previous survey carried out a year before. The share of South Koreans who have favorable opinions of the neighboring country fell 9.3 points to 22.7 pct, also the lowest level among the six countries.

The drops apparently reflect strained ties between Tokyo and Seoul over wartime labor and other issues.

The share of Chinese respondents who put trust in Japan was down 6.7 points at 25.7 pct, after rising in recent years.

The proportion was much higher in the other four countries, standing at 95.6 pct in Thailand, 79.5 pct in the United States, 76.6 pct in France and 63.0 pct in Britain.

