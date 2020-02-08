Japan, Britain Agree to Launch Trade Talks Soon

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and visiting British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab agreed Saturday to launch negotiations at an early date to conclude a trade pact between their countries.

The agreement came as the two countries' foreign chiefs met for the first time since Britain left the European Union late last month.

At the strategic dialogue meeting in Tokyo, Motegi said Japan hopes to start trade talks with Britain as soon as possible, with a view to building promptly a post-Brexit economic partnership between the two countries.

Raab expressed his country's readiness to strengthen its ties with Japan, according to Japanese officials.

Motegi and Raab also confirmed that both sides will continue preparations to hold "two-plus-two" security talks soon among the foreign and defense ministers of Japan and Britain.

