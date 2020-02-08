Japanese Man Dies at Hospital in Coronavirus-Hit Wuhan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese man in his 60s who had been hospitalized for severe pneumonia in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the new coronavirus outbreak, has died, the Japanese Foreign Ministry said Saturday.

The ministry said it has been informed by the Chinese side that the man died of viral pneumonia.

The man was highly suspected of infection with the new coronavirus, but his final testing result was not yet available.

In China, the death toll from the new coronavirus came to 722 as of midnight Friday local time (4 p.m. GMT).

The Japanese government has sent four charter airplanes to bring home Japanese nationals from Wuhan and elsewhere in Hubei Province. The number of returnees, including Chinese and other family members of Japanese citizens, has totaled 763.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]