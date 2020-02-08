77 Pct in Japan Support Fees for Plastic Shopping Bags

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--Some 77.0 pct of respondents support the Japanese government's plans to charge customers for plastic shopping bags at supermarkets, convenience stores and other retailers from July, a Jiji Press poll has shown.

According to the survey on waste conducted between Jan. 10 and Jan. 13, 49.7 pct said they are supportive of the plastic bag fee, while 27.3 pct said they are somewhat supportive.

On the other hand, 8.8 pct were against the policy, while 12.5 pct were somewhat against, bringing the proportion of respondents opposed to the move to 21.3 pct.

Women were slightly more likely to be supportive of the fee, with 79.9 pct of women respondents in favor as opposed to 74.6 pct of men, but the difference in opinions between genders was virtually nonexistent.

Only 66.7 pct of those aged between 18 and 29 backed the charge, while the rate of support in older age brackets ranged between 70 pct and less than 90 pct.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]