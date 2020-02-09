Japan Universities Take Steps against Coronavirus Infection

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese universities are scrambling to deal with the threat of its students being infected with the new coronavirus wreaking havoc in China.

Many schools are monitoring the health condition of Japanese and Chinese students, especially those who have visited China for the Lunar New Year holidays.

Ritsumeikan University, which hosts some 1,400 students from China, called or emailed 25 students who are from the city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak. According to the school, based in the western Japan city of Kyoto, 22 of the students have not left Japan in the last month, but two are currently in Wuhan.

The school confirmed the health status of the two in the virus-stricken city. It is also seeking to gain information from 35 other students from Hubei Province, where the city is located.

The school operator Ritsumeikan Trust published a warning on Tuesday for students and faculty staff members entering Japan from China. It called on those with fever or other symptoms to inform the airport quarantine, and on those without symptoms to monitor their health for two weeks from their arrival.

