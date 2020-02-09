Japan Govt Planes Unlikely to Carry Home Expats from Wuhan

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japan's efforts to fly home expatriates from the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the new coronavirus outbreak, is unlikely to involve government planes despite their use having initially been considered.

The Japanese government has relied solely on charter flights operated by commercial airlines instead due to their superior transport capacity and Chinese authorities' perceived reluctance to accept the landing of the government planes, operated by the Self-Defense Forces.

Japan currently owns two planes, used by the Prime Minister and other dignitaries for flights abroad. The planes are also deployed in emergencies, such as for transporting Japanese nationals and taking part in international aid efforts.

The use of such planes were originally considered to take part in the evacuation of Japanese expatriates in Wuhan alongside chartered commercial planes.

"It's a chance to show our cooperation," a senior Defense Ministry official said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]