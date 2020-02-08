Momota Suffers Orbital Floor Crack Taking 3 Months to Heal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--World No. 1 male badminton player Kento Momota from Japan has suffered a fractured orbital floor of his right eye that will take some three months to heal, it was announced Saturday.

A member of the Nippon Telegraph and Telephone East Corp. club, the 25-year-old shuttler was injured in a traffic accident in Malaysia on Jan. 13. After a rest, Momota restarted practice only recently, taking part in a training camp for athletes representing Japan at international tournaments since Monday.

The new diagnosis casts a cloud over his ability to participate in the Tokyo Olympic Games, starting on July 24, where he is a major contender for the gold medal. It is unclear when he will be able to restart playing in matches.

According to NTT East and the Nippon Badminton Association, Momota left the training camp on Tuesday saying that he is seeing two shuttlecocks when there should be one. Tests at a hospital revealed that he had an orbital floor fracture, and the athlete underwent surgery on Saturday.

NTT East said it believes the fracture is the result of the traffic accident.

