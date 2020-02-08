Japanese Man from Wuhan Tests Positive for New Coronavirus

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 8 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese man in his 20s who returned home from Wuhan on a government-chartered flight on Friday has tested positive for the new coronavirus raging in the Chinese city, Japan's health ministry said Saturday.

The man has a mild fever and respiratory symptom, according to the ministry.

He is the 10th case of infection with the virus among the 763 people who have been brought home from Hubei Province, including Wuhan, on four charter planes dispatched by the Japanese government from late last month.

Infection with the new coronavirus has now been confirmed in Japan for 90 people, including 64 on the Diamond Princess, a cruise ship quarantined off Japan. Of the total, 39 are Japanese nationals.

According to the ministry, the man is a resident in Wuhan. He showed no symptom in a test aboard the plane, but a subsequent checkup at a medical institution found he had a fever.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]