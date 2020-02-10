Japan-China Flights Down 60 Pct after Viral Outbreak

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--The number of regular passenger flights connecting Japan and mainland China has been reduced by some 60 pct since the outbreak of a new strain of coronavirus, Japanese transport minister Kazuyoshi Akaba said Monday.

In addition, tours have been canceled for 13 of 14 cruise ships that were scheduled to visit Japanese ports this month, Akaba told a press conference.

During the week through Saturday, the number of round-trip flights between Japan and China, excluding Hong Kong and Macao as well as Taiwan, is expected to total 680, against the 1,617 estimated as of late January, before the viral outbreak originating in China began to have a huge impact, according to the transport ministry.

The number could decrease further, ministry officials said.

"We are afraid that the outbreak and the reduced flight services will significantly affect local tourism industries," Akaba said.

