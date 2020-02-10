Tokyo Court OKs Release on Bail for Lawmaker Akimoto

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo District Court on Monday approved the release on bail for Japanese lawmaker Tsukasa Akimoto, who has been indicted for bribe-taking charges over casino-featuring integrated resorts.

The amount of bail has been set at 30 million yen. Public prosecutors filed an appeal to challenge the court decision.

The 48-year-old member of he House of Representatives, the lower chamber of the Diet, Japan's parliament, is suspected of accepting 7.6 million yen in bribes, including cash, from a Chinese company that was planning to join an IR project in Japan.

Akimoto has categorically denied the charges while expressing his intention to attend Diet meetings once he is freed on bail, according to his defense.

