Operator to Refund Passengers of Quarantined Cruise Ship

Tokyo, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--The operator of a cruise ship quarantined off Japan said Monday that it will refund passengers all of their costs related the cruise, after the ship was hit by a group infection of the new coronavirus originating in China.

The refund will cover other transportation and hotel fees, the operator said.

The Diamond Princess cruise ship was placed under quarantine off Yokohama, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo, from Feb. 3 after a Hong Kong man who recently disembarked from the ship was found infected with the virus.

The ship, which left the port of Yokohama in January, visited Hong Kong and Naha in the southernmost Japan prefecture of Okinawa before returning to Yokohama.

On Wednesday, the Japanese health ministry asked Diamond Princess passengers to stay aboard the ship for 14 days in principle for quarantine purposes.

