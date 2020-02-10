Japanese Makeup Artist Kazu Hiro Wins 2nd Oscar

Newsfrom Japan

Los Angeles, Feb. 9 (Jiji Press)--Japanese makeup artist Kazu Hiro won the 92nd Academy Award for best makeup and hairstyling on Sunday, receiving the honor for the second time.

Hiro, 50, formerly known as Kazuhiro Tsuji, was awarded the prize for his work in "Bombshell." Hiro, who was born in Kyoto, received his first Oscar in 2018.

South Korean thriller "Parasite" won best picture, becoming the first foreign-language film to earn the top prize. The film also won the Oscar in the categories of best international film, best director and best original screenplay.

At the award ceremony, Japanese actress Takako Matsu, who played Elsa in the Japan dubbed version of Disney film "Frozen 2," sang the film's theme song, "Into the Unknown," along with others who voiced the character in their respective countries.

