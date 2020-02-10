Japanese Man Dead in Wuhan Infected with Coronavirus: China

Newsfrom Japan

Beijing, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--A Japanese man in his 60 who died in Wuhan on Saturday had been infected with the new coronavirus, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Geng Shuang said Monday.

In China, 27 foreign nationals have been found to have developed pneumonia due to the coronavirus originating in Wuhan, Hubei Province, and two of them--the Japanese man and a U.S. national--have died, Geng told an online press conference.

The Japanese man had been hospitalized in Wuhan for severe pneumonia.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]