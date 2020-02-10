Trader Sumitomo Forms Tie-Up with Drone Startup Aerosense

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp. <8053> said Monday it has reached a capital and business tie-up agreement with drone startup Aerosense Inc.

Sumitomo will invest about 150 million yen in Tokyo-based Aerosense, a joint venture between Sony Corp. <6758> and robot technology company ZMP Inc.

Aerosense's expertise in drones and Sumitomo's sales network will be combined to develop services to enhance productivity and save manpower at construction sites through drone-based measurement and inspection technologies.

Even after Sumitomo's investment, Sony will remain a majority shareholder.

