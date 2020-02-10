Japan Confirms 66 More Coronavirus Cases on Quarantined Ship

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese health ministry has confirmed 66 more cases of the new coronavirus on a cruise liner quarantined off the country, the operator of the ship said Monday.

This brought the total number of confirmed cases on the Diamond Princess to 136. The new cases include 45 Japanese nationals, the operator said.

The 21 others are 11 Americans, four Australians, three Filipinos, one Canadian, one Briton and one Ukrainian, according to the operator.

The total number of confirmed cases in Japan rose to 162.

Health minister Katsunobu Kato told a press conference that his ministry is considering testing all 3,600 passengers and crew members on the ship for the virus, starting as early as Feb. 19 following a 14-day quarantine period.

