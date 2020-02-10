Passenger Density behind Rapid Virus Spread on Quarantined Ship

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--Infection control experts cite passenger population density as a reason for the rapid spread of the new coronavirus originating in China on the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined off Japan.

"Passengers act in similar ways around the same times," said Satoshi Hori, professor at Juntendo University. "The population density is high and physical proximity close at places for social interactions like restaurants and theaters."

Infections with a virus through contaminated droplets from coughing and sneezing easily occur at such places, according to Hori.

When people have similar ranges of action, they are more likely to get a virus by touching with their hands tainted surfaces of equipment inside the ship, he said.

Because passengers and crew members spend a long time together, a chain of infections is likely to happen, Hori said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]