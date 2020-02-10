Sony Unit to Give Points for Smartphone Payments

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--Sony Corp. <6758> subsidiary FeliCa Networks Inc. will start in fiscal 2020 a service giving reward points to shoppers who make payments using FeliCa technology-based e-money cards installed on their smartphones, it was learned Monday.

The e-money cards to join the "Osaifu Mile" service are Suica of East Japan Railway Co. <9020>, or JR East, Edy of cybermall operator Rakuten Inc. <4755>, nanaco of retail giant Seven & i Holdings Co. <3382> and Waon of Aeon Co. <8267>. The cards adopt Sony's contactless chip technology.

The move is aimed at competing against mobile settlement service providers using quick response, or QR, codes, such as Paypay, provided by an affiliate of Softbank Group Corp. <9984>.

When making settlements with the e-money cards installed on smartphones, service users will earn at least 0.1 pct of the purchase amounts in Osaifu Mile point on top of points unique to each of the cards.

FeliCa Networks hopes the smartphone payment service will attract users, as earned points can be exchanged with points given by the four major e-money card issuers.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]