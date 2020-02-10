Japan Mulls 5th Evacuation Flight to China

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government plans to send a fifth chartered flight to Hubei Province in China as early as this week to evacuate its nationals and their family members from the center of the coronavirus outbreak, Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi said Monday.

"With the fifth flight, we will call it a day for now for our operations bringing back Japanese people by chartered planes," Motegi told reporters, calling on citizens hoping to return home not to miss the flight.

The operations brought back a total of 763 Japanese nationals and their families between Jan. 28 and Friday sending four chartered flights to Hubei's Wuhan.

There remain several tens of people in Hubei wishing to come back to Japan, including government officials tasked with supporting Japanese nationals on returns home, sources familiar with the situation said.

Initially, the government considered getting Japanese nationals to travel to airports outside Hubei where regular flights are still in operation. With a fall in such regular flights, however, it decided to send the fifth chartered flight.

