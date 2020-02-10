Okinawa to Isolate Agu Pigs amid Swine Fever Outbreak

Newsfrom Japan

Naha, Okinawa Pref., Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--The Okinawa prefectural government plans to isolate on remote islands the Agu rare breed of pigs native to the southernmost Japan prefecture in an effort to protect them against classical swine fever, officials said Monday.

The prefectural government will relocate 50 Agu pigs by ship as early as this month, the officials said.

Earlier this year, a CSF outbreak was confirmed in Okinawa for the first time in 33 years. Over 10,000 pigs have so far been culled as a result.

Last month, agriculture minister Taku Eto said that the central government will cover the cost of isolating adult Agu pigs to prevent the extinction of the breed.

The prefectural government made the decision after considering the economic damage from a possible spread of CSF among Agu pigs and the risk of African swine fever spreading, the officials said.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]