Nissan to Halt Plant in Japan due to Virus Outbreak

Tokyo, Feb. 10 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. <7201> plans to halt operations at a plant in southwestern Japan for two days this month due to disruptions in parts supply from China amid the new coronavirus outbreak, informed sources said Monday.

A plant in Kanda, Fukuoka Prefecture, run by a Nissan unit, will be idled on Friday and Feb. 17, the sources said.

Nissan will become the first Japanese automaker to halt domestic plant operations due to the impact of the coronavirus outbreak.

The company is also planning to extend the suspension of plants in China. Plants in Guangzhou, Guangdong Province, and Dalian, Liaoning Province, previously set for reopening as early as Monday, will now remain shut until at least Sunday.

Plants in Xiangyang, Hubei Province, and Zhengzhou, Henan Province, will remain closed for a longer period. Nissan had planned to restart the operations of the plant in Hubei, whose capital is Wuhan, the center of the coronavirus outbreak, as early as Friday.

