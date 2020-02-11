Japanese Baseball Legend Katsuya Nomura Dies at 84

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 11 (Jiji Press)--Former renowned Japanese professional baseball catcher Katsuya Nomura has died at the age of 84, it was learned Tuesday.

A batting triple crown winner, Nomura played for the former Nankai Hawks, now the Fukuoka Softbank Hawks.

Nomura led the Tokyo Yakult Swallows to a Japan Series victory three times as manager of the Central League team.

