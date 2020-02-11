Japan to Allow Some to Get Off Coronavirus-Hit Cruise Ship

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 11 (Jiji Press)--Japan's health ministry is considering allowing people with health concerns on the coronavirus-hit cruise ship Diamond Princess to get off the vessel, ministry officials said Tuesday.

Elderly people and those with chronic diseases may be able to disembark from the ship on Wednesday or later, the officials said, noting that the ministry is studying the move to prevent their health conditions from deteriorating amid their prolonged stays on the vessel.

The ministry is carefully considering specifics, such as the range of people who will be allowed to leave the ship and facilities to accommodate people after they get off the vessel, which is now being quarantined off Japan, the officials said.

According to the officials, 16 people, including passengers, have disembarked from the Diamond Princess for hospitalization for treatment of illness other than pneumonia caused by the new strain of coronavirus that originated in the Chinese city of Wuhan.

Some 3,500 passengers and crew members are still on the cruise ship, and the ministry is asking them to remain inside the vessel until Feb. 19, after the end of a 14-day health-monitoring period.

