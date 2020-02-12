Japanese Emperor's Throne Returns to Kyoto Palace

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--The "Takamikura" throne from which Japanese Emperor Naruhito last October proclaimed his enthronement has been transported from the Imperial Palace in Tokyo to the Kyoto Imperial Palace.

Takamikura and the "Michodai" throne for Empress Masako, also used in the "Sokuirei-Seiden-no-Gi" main proclamation ceremony in October, were disassembled and transported on eight trucks by the Imperial Household Agency.

The convoy left the Inui gate of the Tokyo palace Tuesday morning and arrived at the Kyoto palace's Kenshun gate in the evening.

The thrones will be assembled at the Shishinden building in the Kyoto palace and put on public view from March 1 to 22.

Takamikura and Michodai were transported to Tokyo in September 2018 and installed at the "Matsu-no-Ma" hall, where the proclamation ceremony was held, after some repairs.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]