Japan Confirms 39 More Coronavirus Cases on Quarantined Ship

Tokyo, Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--Thirty-nine more people have been confirmed infected with the new coronavirus on the Diamond Princess cruise ship quarantined off Japan, the health ministry said Wednesday.

They are among 53 people whose test results newly became available.

The ministry also said one quarantine officer who conducted virus tests for passengers and crew members on the ship was found infected with the new virus originating in China.

The ship arrived at Daikoku Pier at the port of Yokohama in Kanagawa Prefecture, just south of Tokyo, on Feb. 3. Quarantine procedures started because a Hong Kong man who had left the ship in Hong Kong was found infected with the virus.

