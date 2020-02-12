Japan Entry Ban to Cover Another Chinese Province

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan will expand its entry ban linked to the spread of a new coronavirus first reported in China to include non-Japanese citizens who have recently been in China's Zhejiang Province, Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Wednesday.

The expanded ban will be effective from Thursday, as the number of cases of infection with the coronavirus is continuing to rise in China, Japan and elsewhere in the world.

The entry ban currently affects only those who have recently been in Hubei Province, whose capital of Wuhan is the epicenter of the viral outbreak. Zhejiang is located east of Hubei.

"It's crucial to take more comprehensive and flexible border control measures" to prevent further transmissions of the virus into Japan, Abe told a meeting of the government's headquarters for responding to the outbreak.

On Feb. 1, the government started to refuse entry into Japan by non-Japanese people who have been in Hubei within the last two weeks and those holding Hubei-issued passports.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]