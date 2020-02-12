U.S. Federal Court OKs Merger of T-Mobile, Sprint

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Feb. 11 (Jiji Press)--A U.S. federal district court Tuesday approved the planned merger of T-Mobile US Inc. and Sprint Corp., the third- and the fourth-largest wireless carriers in the United States.

The court in New York rejected objections from 13 states and Washington, D.C., which sought a halt to the merger process, claiming the deal would lead to less competition and higher mobile charges.

After the ruling, T-Mobile and Sprint, a unit of Japanese conglomerate Softbank Group Corp. <9984>, said they plan to complete the merger process in April.

The deal was already approved by the Department of Justice and the Federal Communications Commission.

Despite Tuesday's decision, some uncertainty remains, with New York Attorney General Letitia James signaling the possibility of appealing.

