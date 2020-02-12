Japan Calls on Expats in China to Return over Coronavirus Scare

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--The Foreign Ministry called on Japanese nationals in China on Wednesday to "promptly consider" making a temporary return to Japan at an early date due to the new coronavirus outbreak.

Also on its website on overseas safety, the ministry urged Japanese citizens to promptly consider postponing travel to China.

The calls followed a similar statement last Thursday, in which the ministry called on people to "actively consider" returning to Japan or putting off trips to China.

The latest message also warned about risks of the coronavirus in China's Zhejiang Province, which will newly be covered by Japan's entry ban introduced in response to the viral outbreak.

In Zhejiang, located east of Hubei Province, the epicenter of the outbreak, "Even stricter regulations on the movement of people may be imposed and it is feared that more time will be needed to contain the spread of infections than in other regions," the ministry said.

