Japanese Auto Unions Submit Wage Hike Requests

Tokyo, Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--Major Japanese automakers' labor unions on Wednesday presented pay increase requests to employers for annual "shunto" spring wage negotiations for this year.

The labor union of Toyota Motor Corp. <7203> did not specify a requested amount for a pay-scale hike for the second straight year. Instead it presented a requested demand for a total monthly wage increase including a regular pay hike.

Mazda Motor Corp.'s <7261> labor union also did not put forward a requested amount for a pay-scale hike for the second consecutive year. Subaru Corp.'s <7270> union introduced a similar step for the first time this year.

Toyota's labor union requested an average monthly pay rise of 10,100 yen for unionized employees, including nonregular workers. The unions of Subaru and Mazda demanded a monthly pay hike of 9,000 yen each.

Honda Motor Co.'s <7267> union cut its request for a pay-scale hike by two-thirds from the previous year to 1,000 yen while seeking to increase the portion of pay that reflects workers' enthusiasm for their jobs.

