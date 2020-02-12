JAL, Sumitomo Team Up with Bell to Develop Flying Car Services

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Feb. 12 (Jiji Press)--Japan Airlines <9201> and Japanese trading house Sumitomo Corp. <8053> said Wednesday that they have concluded a business tie-up with Bell Textron Inc. to develop services using flying cars.

The companies are considering using vehicles developed by Bell, a U.S. company engaged in helicopter manufacturing, to start logistics and taxi services in Japan and other Asian economies. They hope to launch such services in the mid-2020s.

A flying car is defined as a vehicle that is smaller than a helicopter, larger than a drone and can take off and land vertically. Such futuristic vehicles are expected to become a useful means of short- and middle-distance transportation.

The companies will carry out market research and consider the infrastructure development required for the services. They also plan to increase the number of partner firms.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]